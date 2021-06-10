Kolawole Akinnigbagbe

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for the Rev. Kolawole “Kola” Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
In other news
LAUREL — Services for Dan H. Gould, 68, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
PENDER — Services for Duane Prokop, 59, of Pender will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender with the Rev. Gerald Leise officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Robert Kuhl, 78, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for David Tweedy, 80, of Buckeye, Ariz., will be June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kipp will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for the Rev. Kolawole “Kola” Akinnigbagbe, 57, of Plainview will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.
COLUMBUS — Services for Raymond J. Dartmann, 83, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Raymond Veik, 88, of McLean will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph with inurnment at the Catholic Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Linda Van Loon, 69, of Norfolk died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.