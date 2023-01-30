 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knox Korth

Knox Korth

A cast of Knox Korth’s hands

NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Private service will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Knox was diagnosed with a rare condition, hydrops fetalis, while in utero. He was born and baptized on Jan. 25, 2023, and his parents and family feel incredibly blessed to have been able to meet their little angel during his brief time on earth. He will forever be loved and cherished.

Knox is survived by his parents, Byron and Meagan Korth; siblings Giorgia, Jaidyn, Dylan and Myles Korth; grandparents Bette Korth and Scott and Deb Riedel; and his great-grandparents, Jim and Sharon Riedel.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Myron “Mike” Korth, as well as many great-grandparents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Shenshew

Robert Shenshew

OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Robert Shenshew, 72, Oakdale, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Oakdale Community Center.

Derek Friedrich

Derek Friedrich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Gary Weldon

Gary Weldon

ST. EDWARD — Services for Gary L. “Grizzley” Weldon, 74, of Lincoln will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, St. Edward, with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward, Army Funeral Honor Guard an…

Leonard Hassenstab

Leonard Hassenstab

HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

LaDonna Deitloff

LaDonna Deitloff

WISNER — Services for LaDonna Deitloff, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Knox Korth

Knox Korth

NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Derek Friedrich

Derek Friedrich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.

Janet Miller

Janet Miller

Memorial services for Janet D. Miller, 78, will be at a later date.

Dale Lorenz

Dale Lorenz

OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, of Osmond are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara