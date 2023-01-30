Knox Korth

NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Private service will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Knox was diagnosed with a rare condition, hydrops fetalis, while in utero. He was born and baptized on Jan. 25, 2023, and his parents and family feel incredibly blessed to have been able to meet their little angel during his brief time on earth. He will forever be loved and cherished.
Knox is survived by his parents, Byron and Meagan Korth; siblings Giorgia, Jaidyn, Dylan and Myles Korth; grandparents Bette Korth and Scott and Deb Riedel; and his great-grandparents, Jim and Sharon Riedel.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Myron “Mike” Korth, as well as many great-grandparents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.