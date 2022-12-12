NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
1924-2022
Kitty Sun was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Hong Kong. She passed away in her sleep from natural causes, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joan Sun of Norfolk; grandchildren Bill Sun and his spouse, Jodee of Lincoln, Ben B. Sun and his spouse, Crystal of Des Moines, Iowa; and her great-grandchildren, Bill and Jodee’s children, Eve and Samuel Sun.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Pu Liang Sun, and her son, Samuel Sun.
