Kimmera Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary, also at the funeral chapel.
She died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Bryan East Medical Hospital in Lincoln.
1988-2020
Kimmera D. Stahlecker was born Oct. 5, 1988, in Norfolk, the daughter of Rex and Tracy (Lueken) Stahlecker. She attended Washington Elementary in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School 2006 and mortuary school in Colorado.
Kimmera will be remembered as a very strong, free-spirited woman. Much of Kimmera and Landon’s everyday life was devoted to the daily extracurricular activities of their daughter, Lillian. It was with great joy of theirs to be in the stands of all her softball games, dance and school activities.
Kimmera’s specialties were hosting sleepovers, camping trips, playing board games and long games of poker. She was a very proud mother.
She received her funeral directors degree, working for Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Kimmera moved to Hastings to raise her family. She worked as a mail route carrier, driving from Grand Island to Burwell daily for three years. She pursued a surgery tech position prior to her passing.
She was a member of Sacred Heart-St. Mary’s Parish in Norfolk.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Lillian, and the love of her life, Landon Jensen of Hastings; her parents, Rex and Tracy (Lueken) Stahlecker of Norfolk; a sister, Angela Kruid and fiancé Nathan Wortman of Norfolk; brother Trevor (Jennifer) Stahlecker of Lincoln; grandmothers Delores Stahlecker of Stuart and Helen Lueken of Lynch; special family members Les, Linda and Lacy Jensen of Central City; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Casketbearers will be Riley Chohon, Aaron Chohon, Tyson Chohon, Travis Hochstein, Beau Schommer and Lukas Dougherty.
