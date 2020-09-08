Kimberly Tomasek

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Kimberly A. Tomasek, 61, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.
Memorial visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue until the service begins at the funeral home. Seating will be socially distanced by household.
She died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Kimberly Ann Tomasek was born on Aug. 25, 1959, to Norman and Colette (Planker) Walker in St. Paul, Minn. After graduating from Totino-Grace High School, Kim began her career at the United States Postal Service.
In June 1990, Kim married Brent “Haze” Tomasek in Wisner. After moving to West Point in 2004, she worked as a clerk at the West Point Post Office. She retired in 2015 after 40 years of postal work.
Kim enjoyed the beauty of nature and all the animals in it. She loved to fish and frequently adopted a variety of animals that needed a home. As a former softball stand out in Minnesota, Kim became the first female to try out for a Major League Baseball team with the Minnesota Twins.
Her kindness and sense of humor left an impression on all who knew her.
Kim is survived by her children, Ashley Tomasek of Lyons, Chris (fiancée Alyssa Vice) of Pender and Steven (fiancée Heather Wylie) of West Point; grandchildren Matthew, Ivan, Christopher and Lillian; a brother, Steve (Xanthe) Walker; stepsiblings Scott (Megan) Hennessey, John (Trudy) Hennessey and Mary Hennessey; and sister-in-law Jane Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and brother Greg Walker.
The memorial service will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome.
A memorial has been established.