Kimberly Noelle

STANTON — Private funeral services for Kimberly R. Noelle, 56, of Stanton will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton with the Rev. Linda Mohr officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery.
Restricted visitation will be 4–8 p.m. Friday at the church with limited number of people allowed in the facility at one time.
She died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
———
Kimberly Renee Noelle was born June 15, 1963, at Lincoln, the daughter of Donald and Elaine (Finke) Isaacs. She attended Randolph grade school in Lincoln and was a 1981 graduate for Malcolm High School in Malcolm. After high school she worked for Lincoln Public schools in the food service department for six years. She was employed at University of Nebraska Facilities Management department working as a custodian in Morrill Hall and at University Printing Office as a printing assistant. She obtained her certified nurse assistant certification and began working at Tabitha Care Center in Crete,.
On April 1, 2014, Kim married Dennis Noelle at their home in Stanton. Kim worked for Norfolk Veterans Home as a CNA for two years, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk for one year and for the past five years at the Stanton Health Center as a CNA and more recently in the activities department.
She is a member of New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. She enjoyed working with her Grief Share Support Group in Stanton, and organizing the Stanton Christmas Memory Tree each year. Her hobbies include ghost hunting, cross-stitching, antiquing, camping, bird watching, spending time with family friends, children and spoiling her grandchildren. Kim enjoyed traveling in the semi-truck with her husband Dennis.
Survivors include husband Dennis Noelle of Stanton; five children, Levi Magnuson and Rachel Predmore of Malcolm, Kristian Magnuson and Amanda Tworek of Osceola, Lydia and Jeromy Horner of Norfolk, Michael and Maryssa Myers at home in Stanton; two grandchildren, Peyton Horner of Norfolk and Bristol Magnuson of Malcolm; parents Don and Elaine Isaacs of Valparaiso; one sister, Nancy and Jim Densberger of Malcolm; one niece, Kelsey Densberger of Lincoln; and one nephew, Cody Densberger of Malcolm.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her son Jakeb Myers, on Sept. 11, 2017.
Music for the service will be special taped selections. Pallbearers will be Kim’s family.
Webcast information for the funeral can be found at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. Click on Kim’s obituary page for more information. Online sympathies may also be left there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kim Noelle Memorial Fund c/o 905 14th St., Stanton, NE 68779.