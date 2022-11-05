 Skip to main content
Kimberly Adair

Kimberly Adair

Services for Kimberly A. Adair, 57, Prosper, Texas, will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura, Calif. Kimberly Adair died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer.

1965-2022

Kim was born Feb. 20, 1965 in Lincoln. She was the daughter of Janet and Larry Bruggeman of Hoskins and Gary Kirby.

Kim graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1983, and attended college in Omaha. On July 7, 1984, she married the love of her life, John Adair. They lived in Ventura, Calif., for many years, then moved to Prosper. Together they had three children: Nicholas, Samantha and Nathan.

Kim is survived by her spouse, John; her children, Nicholas and spouse Kristin, Samantha, and Nathan; and her grandchildren, Alexis, Addison and Annalise. She also is survived by her mother, Janet and stepfather Larry Bruggeman; her brother, Mark and spouse Lynn; their children, Matthew and Amanda; half brother Brian Kirby and half sister Kelly Mills; as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Mary Nichols

Mary Nichols

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Mary Rezac

Mary Rezac

NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Louise Divis

Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Louise Divis died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Ann Sukup

Ann Sukup

CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.

Elaine Albers

Elaine Albers

Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert Albers) Albers, 87, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Mildred Preister

Mildred Preister

COLUMBUS — Services for Mildred (Sand) Preister, 100, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.

Donald Mau

Donald Mau

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett

PILGER — Memorial services for Bryce Lovett, 95, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Pilger Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Kathryn Kurzenberger

Kathryn Kurzenberger

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn A. Kurzenberger, 84, Springview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

