Services for Kimberly A. Adair, 57, Prosper, Texas, will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura, Calif. Kimberly Adair died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer.
1965-2022
Kim was born Feb. 20, 1965 in Lincoln. She was the daughter of Janet and Larry Bruggeman of Hoskins and Gary Kirby.
Kim graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1983, and attended college in Omaha. On July 7, 1984, she married the love of her life, John Adair. They lived in Ventura, Calif., for many years, then moved to Prosper. Together they had three children: Nicholas, Samantha and Nathan.
Kim is survived by her spouse, John; her children, Nicholas and spouse Kristin, Samantha, and Nathan; and her grandchildren, Alexis, Addison and Annalise. She also is survived by her mother, Janet and stepfather Larry Bruggeman; her brother, Mark and spouse Lynn; their children, Matthew and Amanda; half brother Brian Kirby and half sister Kelly Mills; as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.