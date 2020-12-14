BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kim J. Meyer, 64, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation without family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
She died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1956-2020
The service will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website at a later time.
Kim was born June 5, 1956, in Tilden, to Don and Peg (Smith) Boyer. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1974. Kim was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
On Nov. 6, 1976, Kim married David Meyer at St. John Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with two children, Nichole and Ryan.
Kim worked at the Norfolk Daily News and the Battle Creek Public Schools kitchen. Also, she served as the janitor at St. John Lutheran School until her health declined.
Kim loved to sew and quilt and belonged to several quilting groups. When her children were in school, Kim helped start a local Moms In Touch group.
Through the years, she belonged to several Bible classes. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13 — “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Her family is grateful for her strong faith and love for our Lord.
She is survived by her parents; spouse; daughter Nichole (Dave) Drickey of Fremont; son Ryan (Anne) Meyer of Florissant, Mo.; grandchildren Jonah Meyer, Shelby Drickey, Grace Meyer, Aiden Drickey, Elinor Meyer and LilyMae Meyer; sister Kelly Boyer of Battle Creek; and mother-in-law Alice Meyer.
Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents and father-in-law.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.