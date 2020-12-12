STANTON — Services are pending for Kim J. Meyer, 64, of Battle Creek with Home for Funerals.
She died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
SPRINGVIEW — Private family services for Margie Williams, 98, of Atkinson, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Springview.
STANTON — Services for Gerald Miller, 97 of Stanton are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry L. Moeller, 72, Creighton,will be Thursday, Dec. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
WAUSA — Funeral services for Florence ElDorado, 88, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
PLAINVIEW — Private family services for Norman G. “Norm” Bohl, 92, of Stanton will be Monday, Dec. 14, at the Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ. The Revs. Joan Alexander and Linda Mohr will officiate. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Military honors conducted by th…
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Fredie L. Bird, 85, of Wisner, formerly of Norfolk, will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. A private family service will be at 2 p.m.
NELIGH — Services for Shirley A. Rader, 85, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Neligh United Methodist Church in Neligh with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Russell D. Stevens, 79, formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Lincoln.
