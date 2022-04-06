NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Kim Davis died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
1967-2022
Kimberly Marie (Kirby) was born April 14, 1967, in Orange, Calif. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and gardening. She loved to cook and throw dinner parties. She previously had worked at Kelly’s Country Club, Nebraska Appliance Center and Slumberland in Norfolk.
She is survived by her significant other, Blake Behmer of Norfolk; sisters Tina (Chris) Burlison of Rapid City, S.D., Brandi (Kurtis) Leonard of Bassett, Jennifer (Matthew Givens) Bosaw of Omaha and Frankie Schimmelphenning of North Carolina; her mother, Twila of Fremont; and other relatives and friends.
