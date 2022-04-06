 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Kim Davis

Kim Davis

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Kim Davis died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

1967-2022

Kimberly Marie (Kirby) was born April 14, 1967, in Orange, Calif. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and gardening. She loved to cook and throw dinner parties. She previously had worked at Kelly’s Country Club, Nebraska Appliance Center and Slumberland in Norfolk.

She is survived by her significant other, Blake Behmer of Norfolk; sisters Tina (Chris) Burlison of Rapid City, S.D., Brandi (Kurtis) Leonard of Bassett, Jennifer (Matthew Givens) Bosaw of Omaha and Frankie Schimmelphenning of North Carolina; her mother, Twila of Fremont; and other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

