Kieth Lieding

PLAINVIEW — Greek Orthodox Christian services for Kieth A. Lieding, 78, Webster City, Iowa, formerly of Orchard and South Sioux City, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial with military rites will be in the Orchard Cemetery at 1 p.m.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. before the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
He died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation.
———
Kieth A. Lieding was born June 28, 1942, and raised in Orchard. He was a graduate of Orchard High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a cook. After completing his military service, Kieth began a 40-year career as a truck driver, spending the majority of that time working for Greenfield Trucking Company. He drove over a million miles and was awarded multiple awards for safety and driver-of-the month.
Following his retirement, Kieth worked for the Fort Dodge School District as a crossing guard, where he enjoyed helping the children safely traverse to and from school each day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecil Leiding of Orchard, and his siblings, Donald and Darlene.
He is survived by his two daughters, Correna Panagiotou and her spouse, John of North Charleston, S.C., and Angelena Gilroy of Gardnerville, Nev.; two grandchildren, Amanda Gilroy of Hawaii and William Gilroy (Shayna) of Nevada; three great-grandchildren, Irah, Randy and Irie; brothers Gordon Leiding of Orchard, Russel Leiding (Pat) of North Platte and Kenneth Leiding (Sharon) of Norfolk; along with several nieces and nephews.
Kieth’s daughters would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, medical-staff and caregivers who assisted with Kieth’s care and provided him kindness during his illness.
