Kevin Wegner

STANTON — Services for Kevin L. Wegner, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1968-2020
Kevin Lee Wegner was born March 1, 1968, in Norfolk, the son of Leo and Viola (Loeck) Wegner. He was a 1986 graduate Stanton High School in Stanton. He farmed with his parents near Stanton until he graduated.
When he moved to Norfolk, Kevin graduated from Northeast Community College in Norfolk and was employed at Gillette Dairy. Kevin moved to Lincoln to further his education and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On Aug. 12, 2002, Kevin married Leticia Zavala at their home in Lincoln. To this union was born their daughter, Elena. Kevin worked at the banquet room at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln and later as banquet manager at the Holiday Inn in Lincoln. He worked at Lincoln Public Schools until May 2019 when he became ill.
Kevin was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln and past member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. Kevin loved his dog, Cocoa. His hobbies included watching sports, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Washington Redskins, golfing and hunting.
Survivors include his daughter, Elena Wegner of Omaha; mother Viola Wegner of Norfolk; a brother, Mike Wegner of Aberdeen, S.D.; his uncle, Willis Loeck of Appleton, Wis.; cousins, friends and co-workers.
Preceding him in death was his father, Leo Wegner.
Music will be provided by organist Rae Caskey and the congregation.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Baker, Mason Miller, Broderick Robertson, Chad Yoder, Cory Daniel and Bill Fitzgerald.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.