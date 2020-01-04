Kevin Wegner

STANTON — Kevin Lee Wegner, 51, Lincoln, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Lincoln. Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
STANTON — Elvin Frank, 93, Stanton, died Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton. Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
GATES — Memorial services for Tamara “Tami” J. (Wilcox) Klein, 61, of rural Broken Bow, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate with burial in the Gates Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American …
NORFOLK — Services for Sherry M. Bickley, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Arland Pulley, 81, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate.
STANTON — Services for the Rev. L. Gail Axen, 88, Norfolk, will be Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at New England Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m . Thursday at Shultz-Vogel-Joh…
ELGIN — Services for Eva J. Kallhoff, 91, Battle Creek, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Evelyn Kroeger, 73, Plainview, were set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
