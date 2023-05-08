HARTINGTON — Kevin Sudbeck of Hartington died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, of O’Neill were Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Bob L. Noelle, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with burial Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home in Omaha.
PLAINVIEW — Visitation for Janice Bauer, 76, Osmond, will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
CLAYTON, S.D. — Services for Mary Jo Huber, 67, of Emery, S.D., formerly of Bazile Mills, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Clayton, S.D.
O’NEILL — Services for Dennis Tomlinson, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
WEST POINT — Carol Greve, 78, Wakefield, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Wakefield Health Care Center.