Kevin Sudbeck

HARTINGTON  — Kevin Sudbeck of Hartington died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

O’NEILL — Services for James Widtfeldt, 75, of O’Neill were Friday, May 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Bob L. Noelle, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with burial Prospect Hill Cemetery.

NEWMAN GROVE — Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home in Omaha.

PLAINVIEW — Visitation for Janice Bauer, 76, Osmond, will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

CLAYTON, S.D. — Services for Mary Jo Huber, 67, of Emery, S.D., formerly of Bazile Mills, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Clayton, S.D.

O’NEILL — Services for Dennis Tomlinson, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

WEST POINT — Carol Greve, 78, Wakefield, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Wakefield Health Care Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

