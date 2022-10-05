CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, as well as one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Kevin Rehm died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as a result of a gyroplane accident northwest of Yankton.
1957-2022
Kevin was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Torrance, Calif., to Allen and Orris (McMurry) Rehm. He graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Calif., in 1975. Growing up, he helped his dad who was a professional tile setter. After learning the trade, Kevin started his own business setting tile and continued doing this work on the side for the rest of his life.
Kevin began his career as a firefighter with the San Bernardino County Fire Department in the brush fire division. In 1982, he joined the El Segundo Fire Department. He was promoted through the ranks and retired as a captain in 2009 after over 30 years of fire service. Kevin also served as the president of the El Segundo Firefighters Association and was instrumental in increasing the benefits, pay and working conditions of his fellow fire fighters. His time with the fire department was a source of great pride.
Kevin married Helen Donner on April 25, 1998, and had two children, Corrina and Conner. He treasured every moment spent with them and was so proud of all they accomplished. Kevin loved flying and recently obtained his Sport Pilot’s license. He loved the outdoors especially fishing, camping and any activities one can do in the water. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends in the Midwest where he and his family came every summer for over 20 years.
Kevin is survived by his spouse, Helen Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; two children, Corrina Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes and Conner Rehm of Boston, Mass.; three sisters, Donna Rehm of Lake Elsinore, Calif., Cathy (Steve) Hoard of Lompoc, Calif.; and Mary (Ken) Jackson of Lake Elsinore; and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and dear friend, Mike Gordon.
The family would prefer memorials to be made in Kevin's honor to the charity of your choice.