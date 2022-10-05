 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin Rehm

Kevin Rehm

CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, as well as one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Kevin Rehm died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as a result of a gyroplane accident northwest of Yankton.

1957-2022

Kevin was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Torrance, Calif., to Allen and Orris (McMurry) Rehm. He graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Calif., in 1975. Growing up, he helped his dad who was a professional tile setter. After learning the trade, Kevin started his own business setting tile and continued doing this work on the side for the rest of his life.

Kevin began his career as a firefighter with the San Bernardino County Fire Department in the brush fire division. In 1982, he joined the El Segundo Fire Department. He was promoted through the ranks and retired as a captain in 2009 after over 30 years of fire service. Kevin also served as the president of the El Segundo Firefighters Association and was instrumental in increasing the benefits, pay and working conditions of his fellow fire fighters. His time with the fire department was a source of great pride.

Kevin married Helen Donner on April 25, 1998, and had two children, Corrina and Conner. He treasured every moment spent with them and was so proud of all they accomplished. Kevin loved flying and recently obtained his Sport Pilot’s license. He loved the outdoors especially fishing, camping and any activities one can do in the water. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends in the Midwest where he and his family came every summer for over 20 years.

Kevin is survived by his spouse, Helen Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; two children, Corrina Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes and Conner Rehm of Boston, Mass.; three sisters, Donna Rehm of Lake Elsinore, Calif., Cathy (Steve) Hoard of Lompoc, Calif.; and Mary (Ken) Jackson of Lake Elsinore; and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and dear friend, Mike Gordon.

The family would prefer memorials to be made in Kevin’s honor to the charity of your choice. To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eli Ebel died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at CHI Health in Plainview.

Eli Ebel

Eli Ebel

CREIGHTON — Services for Eli Ebel, 2-year-old son of Greg and Kari Ebel of Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Gaye Garder

Gaye Garder

ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Gaye Garder

Gaye Garder

ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Jackie Block

Jackie Block

CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Alvin Schroeder

Alvin Schroeder

MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Alvin Schroeder died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Myrna Amen

Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services and visitation for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, have been postponed to a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara