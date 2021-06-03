Kevin Peterson

A celebration of life for Kevin M. Peterson, 63, Norfolk, will be in Boone, Iowa, in late summer.
He died Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2021
Kevin was born on Feb. 21, 1958, in El Paso, Texas. Kevin was the son of Joan Hall (Smith) and Maurice Peterson. Kevin moved to Norfolk in 2017 to be closer to family members.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Katharine Richards, and her mother, Kat from Fallen, Nev.
Kevin also is survived by his brothers, Roger (Sherry) Peterson of Norfolk, Brent (Sandi) Cattanach of Appleton, Wis., and Robert (Julie) Cattanach of Ames, Iowa; along with several nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Dale Hall; his grandparents, Curtis and Louise Smith, all of Boone, Iowa; two brothers and prior spouse, Linda Peterson of Colorado.
Condolences may be expressed to the family through Roger Peterson of Norfolk.