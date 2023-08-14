BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kevin Kumm, 61, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Kevin Kumm died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1961-2023
Kevin Eugene Kumm was born Dec. 2, 1961, in Norfolk to Kenneth and Norma (Schlote) Kumm. Kevin was baptized into faith on Dec. 31, 1961. He continued to grow in his faith by attending parochial school at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield for eight years. Then on April 11, 1976, he was confirmed at First Trinity. After parochial school, he attended Bloomfield High School, graduating in 1980.
During high school, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, even though he had his fair share of struggles with it, he overcame many of the obstacles that were put in his path and was able to continue doing things that he loved. Country dancing was one of his favorite forms of entertainment. In his younger days, you would always find him traveling to the nearest dance hall, showing off his country dance moves and hanging out with his closest friends. After graduating from high school, he continued his education at Northeast Community College, completing the HVAC program, but his love for farming was always in his blood. It was this passion that brought him to farm with his father and brother Kelvin, where they built a successful farrow-to-finish hog operation.
Anybody that knew Kevin, knew how particular he was about his tractors and the appearance of their farm. His equipment was always kept in mint condition, and there was never a blade of grass left uncut when he was on the lawnmower. After 50 years of farming with his family and his ongoing battles with diabetes and various health issues, he decided it was time to take off his boots and retire, leaving the farm to his brother, Kelvin, and nephew Kenneth.
After retirement, Kevin moved to Norfolk for the last 11 years of his life. Most days you could find him drinking coffee with area farmers, discussing various topics, with a few heated arguments over different farming practices. Even though he was “retired” he was still always willing to run errands for the farm and keep the lawn looking sharp.
Although he lived in the city, it didn’t mean he was going to give up with his farming expertise while living in Norfolk, which showed on his personal lawn. He was always coming up with home remedies for greener grass and even made it a friendly competition between his neighbors. Kevin was always there to help his neighbors when in need, whether it was helping them with snow removal or caring for their lawns. He even volunteered at several different places in the Norfolk area.
Kevin is survived by his brother, Kelvin (Joleen) Kumm of Wausa; sisters Karen Skinner of Palmyra, Connie Dittoe of Lincoln and Patrica (Larry) Steckly of Lincoln; brother-in-law Steve Olson of Plainview; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Norma Kumm; grandparents Robert and Meta Kumm and Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; sister Pamela Olson; brother-in-laws Russell Johnson, Bill Skinner and Bob Dittoe.