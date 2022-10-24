NORFOLK — Kevin Korte, 62, Norfolk, died at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
LINCOLN — Bill L. Gullickson, 71, Lincoln, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Patrick J. Kneifl, 64, of Yankton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Peggy Lou Wedel, 75, of Bagley, Iowa, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donna Mae Flom, 92, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
WEST POINT — Services for Georgia (Mrs. Alfred) Batenhorst, 88, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Georgia Batenhorst died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
