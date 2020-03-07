Kevin Juracek

LINCOLN — Services for Kevin D. Juracek, 34, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Jeff Scheich will officiate.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Roper & Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ St., in Lincoln with the family greeting friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Kevin Dean Juracek was born Jan. 13, 1986, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Ricky Dean and Gloria Denise (Lawson) Juracek. Kevin worked for M.I.P.S. (Multi County Information Processing Services) in technical support. He served in the U.S. Army reserves for over 13 years. He was an avid gamer and Raiders fan.
Family members include his spouse, Rachel; daughter Kenna; son Kevin Jr.; parents Ricky and Gloria; brother Shane (Sharena) Bennett; sister Jill Juracek; parents-in-law Sidney and Danialle Staats; brother-in-law Josh Staats; sister-in-law Cassia Staats; nieces and nephews Rickey, Nevaeh, Laramy and Wyatt; and grandparents Richard and Shar Juracek, Herschel and Phyllis Staats and Bruce and SanDee Michaelson.
