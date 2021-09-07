Kevin Huey

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin G. Huey, 62, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

It is with hearts weighed with sadness that we announce the passing early on the morning of Aug. 20, 2021, of Kevin Glenn Huey, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

Kevin was larger than life. When he entered a room, his smile, wit and laughter enveloped all those around him. He loved life, and he lived life to the fullest.

Kevin’s strength was always tempered with tenderness as he was a protector to those he loved. If there was a need, he would do his best to fulfill it; if there was pain, he offered comfort and healing; if there was sadness, he would bring laughter and joy.

Kevin was born in Denver, Colo., moving in 1967 to Omaha and later to Norfolk, where he grew up surrounded by his close-knit family: his mother, his brother and sister, and his aunt and uncle.

Kevin received his undergraduate degree at Doane College in 1981 and his master’s degree in history at the University of Nebraska in 1984. Immediately after his convocation, he served his country by working with the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., as a Soviet military and counterterrorism analyst. From D.C., he moved to Dallas, Texas, where he began a career as a police officer, serving for 21 years, and retiring honorably at the rank of sergeant in 2011.

Coupled with his passion for justice, Kevin had a keen sense of social responsibility. He volunteered wherever there was a need, creating the charity Little Hearts, Healthy Dreams to benefit Children’s Hospital in Denver. After his retirement from the Dallas Police Force, Kevin moved back to Colorado and then to Norfolk, where he devoted his time to writing and volunteerism. Early in 2020 Kevin’s first novel, “Jellymaker,” was published.

Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick James Huey, and his niece, Ravona Colleen Mason. He leaves a host of those who loved him: his beloved mother, Carmela Huey; his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gordy Baumann; his brother, Jim Huey; his sister, Gretchen Huey Scott; nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as Uncle Kev; and countless friends.

Losing Kevin has torn a rent in the fabric of our family; however, we are thankful that our grief is temporal and not eternal. We trust Kevin to the arms of our Lord and know that heaven became a much livelier place when he stepped into eternity.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for book giving project to patients at Children’s Hospital in Kevin’s name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

