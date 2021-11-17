WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kevin Hammer died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Tags
In other news
PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.
TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Larry Bartee died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLARKSON — Services for Regina A. Gall, 81, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy E. Ernst, 81, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery on 513th Avenue in Clearwater.