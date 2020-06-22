ALBION — Services for Kevin Davidson, 41, Syracuse, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Boone County Event Center in Albion. Jacquie Samway will officiate with burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the event center. Social distancing will be followed at the visitation and funeral.
He died Saturday, June 20, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident near Palmyra.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.