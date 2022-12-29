NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin J. Blum, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Kevin Blum died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
1961-2022
Kevin was born on Aug. 26, 1961, in Gregory, S.D., to Raymond “Jim” and Velva June (Vogt) Blum. He attended grade school in Naper and graduated from Naper High School in 1979. He then attended and graduated from Northeast Community College as a diesel mechanic.
Kevin married Rogena Marie McClain on Feb. 23, 1980, at the Catholic church in Naper. After marriage, Kevin and Rogena lived in Norfolk.
Kevin worked for Gillette Dairy, utilizing his diesel mechanic degree. He then worked for Beef America followed by Covidien/Sherwood Medical in Norfolk for 25 years.
Kevin enjoyed going on camping trips, fishing the river with his family and hunting, and he was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and attending their events.
Survivors include his spouse, Rogena Blum of Norfolk; son Jason (Kim) Blum of Norfolk; son Travis (Coreen) Blum of Bennington and their children, Emersyn, Sophia and Braxten; son Derrick (Audrey) Blum of Norfolk and their children, Dominick, Gavin and Harper; daughter Alicia (Brody) McCabe of Norfolk and baby McCabe on the way; mother Velva June Blum of Norfolk; siblings Wanda Linnaus of Elgin, Lori (Dan) Vanden Bos of Rapid City, S.D., and Randy Blum of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Blum, and his brother, Delmar Blum.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.