OSMOND — Services for Kevan Schuettler, 70, of Osmond are pending with the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Osmond.
Kevan Schuettler died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to remain at or above 75 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Reverend Marshal Hardy will officiate.
TILDEN — Services for Jennifer Jensen, 41, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Gilbert Ainsworth, 87, Ferris, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
OSMOND — Services for Kevan Schuettler, 70, of Osmond are pending with the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Osmond.
TILDEN — Services for Jennifer Jensen, 41, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
O’NEILL — Services for Alberta “Bertie” Mikkelsen, 81, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery at Thedford.
LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
AINSWORTH — Services for Laura Anne Cronk Wilson, 95, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery at Mills.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.