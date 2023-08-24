OSMOND — Services for Kevan E. Schuettler, 70, of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday also at the church in Osmond.
Kevan Schuettler died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Plainview Manor.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2023
Kevan was born on Nov. 18, 1952, in Osmond to Elmer and Norma (Huey) Schuettler. He attended Osmond Public Schools before graduating from Osmond High School in 1971. He was very proud of the fact that he received the Eagle Scout Award on Jan. 19, 1969, as a member of Troop 127 of Osmond.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1978 with a degree in business administration.
He married Cynthia (Bruggeman) Schuettler in 1977, and together they had two daughters, Darnell and Alyssa. He worked at Lincoln Electric System in Lincoln until establishing Schuettler’s Grocery in Osmond.
Kevan owned and operated Schuettler’s Grocery from 1992 to 2011 with his brother, Kent. He also served as mayor of Osmond from 1996 to 2000. Kevan was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Survivors include daughters Darnell Schuettler (Andre Moore) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Alyssa (Daniel) Gudenkauf of Manhattan, Kan.; two grandchildren, Liam and Hannah Gudenkauf; siblings Kim (Gene) Krienert of Lincoln, Kay (Gary) Niedfeldt of Stella, Keri (Greg) Schultze of Osmond, Kent (Debby) Schuettler of Osmond and Kip (Lisa) Schuettler of Columbus; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevan was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Norma.
The organist will be Lori Koehler with congregational hymns “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagles Wings” and “Abide With Me.” Casketbearers will be Daniel Gudenkauf, Liam Gudenkauf, Scott Krienert, Jacob Schuettler, Mitchell Schultze and Wyatt Schuettler.
