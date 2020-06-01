HUMPHREY — Services for Kerry Korth, 59, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the church.
Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1960-2020
He died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Humphrey, surrounded by his family.
Kerry Korth was born Nov. 26, 1960, in Omaha, to Francis and Katherine (Pilcher) Korth. The family moved to the Humphrey area when Kerry was a young child. He graduated from Humphrey High School and on Oct. 23, 1981, was united in marriage to Linda Frauendorfer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
Kerry drove truck all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and taught his four children the love of the outdoors, as well as the sport of hunting and fishing. When his three boys were younger, he would coach them in baseball and would make it home from his over-the-road trucking to show support for his children in their activities.
He had quite the sense of humor and loved telling stories and joking around with his six grandchildren. One of his favorite lines was “I’ll wrestle you grandkids in a square circle.”
Kerry was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Kerry is survived by his spouse, Linda Korth of Humphrey; his daughter, Angie Korth of Omaha (grandchild Cohen Korth); a son, Jaime (Shari) Korth of Omaha (grandchildren Mikenna, Karter and Kyler); a son, Joe Korth of Clarkson; a son, Josh (Katie) Korth of Columbus (grandchildren Paisley and Gavin); a brother, Kelly (Sue) Korth of Omaha; a sister, Kris (Tom) Hastreiter of Humphrey; a brother, Kent (Carolyn) Korth of Humphrey; a sister, Kim (Gary Fetter) Korth of Columbus; a brother, Larry (Joan) Korth of Creston; and a niece and nephews.
Kerry was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Katherine Korth, and a nephew, Andy Korth.
Everyone is asked to follow all CDC guidelines. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice. The service may be viewed on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday.
