 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kerri Bullock

Kerri Bullock

NEWMAN GROVE — Kerri Bullock, 63, Newman Grove, died at her home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Private services will be at a later time.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1959-2023

Kerri Bullock, daughter of Fred and Jean (Bradshaw) Sorenson, was born on Aug. 23, 1959, at Ogden, Utah. She graduated from high school and later attended a law enforcement academy.

Kerri worked as a police officer for 17 years. Later she moved to the Newman Grove area and had been working at Tyson Foods in Madison for the past 27 years, where she was a quality assurance technician.

Kerri enjoyed riding bicycles, going hiking and line dancing. She was a great cook and a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and friend.

Kerri is survived by her three children, Amy (Jose) Montoya of Newman Grove, Daniel Bullock of Newman Grove and Jennifer (Patricio) Bullock of Denison, Iowa; five grandchildren, Riley, Emma, Carmen and Noah Montoya and Judith Reyes Bullock; and two brothers, Randall (Michele) Sorenson of Gilette, Wyo., and Don Sorenson of Arizona.

She was preceded in death her parents; brother Boyd Sorenson; grandson Rocco Montoya; and partner Forest Martinson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

In other news

Jarod Bromwich

Jarod Bromwich

O’NEILL — Services for Jarod Bromwich, 37, Stanton, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Jarod Bromwich

Jarod Bromwich

O’NEILL — Services for Jarod Bromwich, 37, Stanton, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

April Smolek

April Smolek

YANKTON — April A. Smolek, 58, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Yankton following a lengthy illness.

Janice Hallvin

Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Richard Adams

Richard Adams

 Richard R. Adams, 86, Florence, Ind., died Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Ky.

Kenneth Palmer

Kenneth Palmer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Francisco Sanchez Marino

Francisco Sanchez Marino

NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.

Vicki Braunsroth

Vicki Braunsroth

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Vicki Braunsroth, 62, Tabor, S.D., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.

Alice Gugliotta

Alice Gugliotta

Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara