NEWMAN GROVE — Kerri Bullock, 63, Newman Grove, died at her home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Private services will be at a later time.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
1959-2023
Kerri Bullock, daughter of Fred and Jean (Bradshaw) Sorenson, was born on Aug. 23, 1959, at Ogden, Utah. She graduated from high school and later attended a law enforcement academy.
Kerri worked as a police officer for 17 years. Later she moved to the Newman Grove area and had been working at Tyson Foods in Madison for the past 27 years, where she was a quality assurance technician.
Kerri enjoyed riding bicycles, going hiking and line dancing. She was a great cook and a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and friend.
Kerri is survived by her three children, Amy (Jose) Montoya of Newman Grove, Daniel Bullock of Newman Grove and Jennifer (Patricio) Bullock of Denison, Iowa; five grandchildren, Riley, Emma, Carmen and Noah Montoya and Judith Reyes Bullock; and two brothers, Randall (Michele) Sorenson of Gilette, Wyo., and Don Sorenson of Arizona.
She was preceded in death her parents; brother Boyd Sorenson; grandson Rocco Montoya; and partner Forest Martinson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.