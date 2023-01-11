 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kermit Benshoof

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Kermit Benshoof died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1936-2022

Kermit Curtis Benshoof was born to Worley and Irene (Green) Benshoof on Sept. 6, 1936, in Norfolk. He was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church in Carroll. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1954.

Kermit farmed with his father until 1956, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington, and Alaska, which then was not a state, in the Infantry Division. Kermit served until 1958 when he earned his honorable discharge.

After returning home, Kermit farmed with his father.

Kermit met the love of his life, Jo Anne Brodhagen, while going to dances at King’s Ballroom and, on May 22, 1960, they married at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. They moved to the home place near Carroll, where they raised their three daughters. He retired from farming in 1985 and started hauling big round hay bales with his semi, going to Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. He hauled hay until 2004 when he retired since his spouse had already retired from teaching.

He loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, and going to coffee with the guys. Kermit went to every activity in which his grandchildren were participating — all sports, drama, speech, music and many others. He was a 4-H sheep leader in the Blue Ribbon Winners, raising hundreds of sheep for himself and helping at the Wayne County Fair for many years.

Kermit and Jo Anne were avid travelers, traveling with Moostash Joe Tours from Fremont and Kaki Ley from Wayne. They traveled to every state except Hawaii and took a cruise to the Panama Canal.

They moved to Norfolk in 2012 after building a new home. Kermit refurbished vintage sleds, benches and anything to do with wood working. His whole third garage was his workshop. He spent a lot of time there building chairs and toy boxes for the great-grandchildren.

They loved to dance, belonging to Town Twirlers Square Dance, for over 30 years, and ballroom dancing.

Kermit was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. He was an usher and served on many church activities.

Kermit is survived by his spouse of 62 years; daughters Kristi (Bill) George and Karlene Benshoof; eight grandchildren: Britnee (Luke) Mutschelknaus, Brady (Melissa) Wills, Brandon (Lindsey) Wills, Becca (Blake) Christiansen, Jaycie (Matt) Peter, Tannar (Courtney) Woslager, Josh (Shannon) George and Alex (Quin) Groff; 11 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Kermit was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; daughter Keriane Benshoof; granddaughter Megan Wills; brother-in-law David Brodhagen; and sister-in-law Sue Brodhagen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Jeffrey Kitto

Jeffrey Kitto

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Sandra Sauser

Sandra Sauser

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Jessie Nielsen

Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jessie Nielsen died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Margaret Heien

Margaret Heien

SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Karen Fiedler

Karen Fiedler

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Karen Fiedler, 71, Newcastle, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Karen Fiedler died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield

Larry Ries

Larry Ries

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Ries, 71, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Bell

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara