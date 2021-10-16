ELKHORN — Services for Kermit D. Andrews, 95, Bella Vista, Ark., and Pharr, Texas, formerly of Blair, and his wife, Rayoma, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Lutheran Church of the Master west campus, 1200 N. 181st Court, in Elkhorn.
Memorials may be given to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha.
———
Kermit Andrews passed away peacefully in Omaha on Sept. 23, 2021. He was born in Randolph to Floyd and Ruth Andrews. He was preceded in death his spouse, Rayoma of 74 years; and a son, Gary Andrews. He is survived by son Larry (Yvonne); five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special nieces Connie and Nancy, and beloved dog, Cassie.