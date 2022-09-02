Kent Koppelman

Memorial services for Kent L. Koppelman, 74, La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Winnetoon, will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., in La Crosse.
Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
1948-2022
Kent L’Roy Koppelman died of cancer on Aug. 30, 2022, at his home in La Crosse. His spouse and daughter were by his side. Kent will be interred next to his son at Oak Grove, Cemetery.
Kent was born Feb. 11, 1948 to Roy and Lois (Pease) Koppelman in Osmond. He grew up in Winnetoon and graduated valedictorian at Creighton High School in Creighton in 1966. Kent earned his bachelor’s and master’s of arts in English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his doctorate in education/curriculum at Iowa State University in Ames.
Kent and Janet (Gross) married on New Year’s Eve in 1969. A son, Jason, and a daughter, Tess, completed their family. Early in his career, Kent taught high school English in Nebraska, Connecticut and Iowa. His doctoral degree led to a faculty position at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Eventually Kent served as department chair and co-dean in the UWL School of Education.
He was especially known at UWL for his devotion to teaching about diversity and multicultural education. This expertise led to his textbook, Understanding Human Differences, which is used widely across the U.S. in an educational field he helped to define.
Kent was also the author of several other books, including works about grief, which was precipitated by the death of his son in 1989. Kent was a devoted and loving spouse, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved books, travel, theater, politics and college football. (Go Huskers!)
Kent is survived by his spouse, Jan; daughter Tess (Nathan) Cameron and grandchildren Elliott and Wesley Cameron of Kansas City, Kan.; sisters Sally Sinclair of Coralville, Iowa, and Mona (Greg) Smith of Cold Spring, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason David Koppelman; his parents; his sister, Gay (John) Tanner; and his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Gross.
For a complete obituary, online condolences and to view services by live stream please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
Memorials are suggested to La Crosse Community Foundation (Jason David Koppelman Fund), UW-La Crosse Foundation (School of Education), or local food pantries and social justice organizations of the donor’s choice.