NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Kent Abernathy died at his home in Norfolk on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul’s Lutheran School building fund for its new addition.
1951-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Kent Sterling Abernathy was born on May 4, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to Winston and Bonnie (Anderson) Abernathy. When his father was recalled for service in the Korean War, young Kent and his mother spent time on the family farm in Wayne County with his Anderson grandparents.
The family later moved to Iowa City, Iowa, Jackson, Mich., and then Naperville, Ill., where Kent was confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church and graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1969. Growing up he enjoyed many summers in Nebraska with his Aunt Iva and Uncle Jim Robinson on the farm.
After graduating, Kent entered the Navy from Hoskins in 1969. He was an electronics technician and a nuclear power operator in the submarine service. After he was discharged from active duty in Kingsville, Texas, he continued his military service with the Naval Reserve and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in 2011.
On June 14, 1980, he was united in marriage to Marsha (Gruetzmacher) at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville, Wis. They began their life together in Texas, where he obtained master’s degrees in marketing and business administration at Corpus Christi State University (Texas A&M) and the CLU designation during his time as a representative with Aid Association for Lutherans (Thrivent).
Kent had an entrepreneurial spirit, and he enjoyed starting a small business installing satellite TV systems. In 1990, the family moved to Norfolk, where Kent was an agent for Horace Mann Insurance, pursued various ventures and was self-employed. He was always eager to start new projects and find creative uses for construction materials.
Kent had a big presence in a fun and generous way with his out-of-the box ideas. Some examples include taking his sister on a trip along the Intracoastal Waterway in his ski boat, surprising people by showing up unexpectedly for an adventure or creating an 8-foot backyard ice slide for his daughter and neighborhood friends. He loved his family and gave them numerous learning experiences across the United States.
“With the Lord” is a phrase Kent used often. He loved the Lord and was always ready to help other people.
Kent is survived by his spouse, Marsha; children Marissa (Jason) Draeger of Kissimmee, Fla., Kyle of Norfolk and Mandy (Troy) Moench of Milwaukee, Wis.; grandchildren Cayden, Logan, Zander and Myles Draeger; sister Nan Moss of Winter Haven, Fla.; Aunt Wanda Raymond; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents; sister Julie Abernathy; brother-in-law Ronald Moss; many special uncles and aunts.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.