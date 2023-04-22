NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Ken” Wragge, 79, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Kenneth Wragge died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1943-2023
Ken was born on Oct. 17, 1943, in Norfolk to James H. and Arlene E. (Kettler) Wragge. He attended Pierce Public School and graduated from Pierce High School in 1961.
Ken married Donna Brixius on May 10, 1964, in Norfolk. After marriage, Ken and Donna lived in Norfolk. After 32 years of marriage, they later divorced. Ken worked for Midwest Bridge for 20 years and then he worked at Vulcraft for 17 years until he retired. He then worked part time at Dobsons during his retirement.
Ken enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, watching sports, camping, playing softball and family vacations. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk.
Survivors include his significant other, Terry Hall of Norfolk; children Scott (Tara) Wragge of Norfolk and Dawn (Chuck) Boerngen of Norfolk; grandchildren Schulyer Wragge, Rani Wragge, Tanner Boerngen, Evan Boerngen and Desarae Boerngen; great-grandchildren Jakai and Charlie; and siblings Lester (Donna) Wragge of Norfolk, Lloyd Wragge (significant other Elaine Meyer) of Norfolk, Doris (Jim) McMahon of Norfolk and Joyce Wagner of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Arlene E., and brother Eldon.
Musician for the service will be Dennis Lewchuk. Casket bearers will be Scott Wragge, James Wragge, Cody Wragge, Brian Wragge, Chuck Boerngen, Tanner Boerngen, Evan Boerngen, Dean Buss and Jamie McMahon.
A funeral luncheon will be held after the service with burial in Pierce to follow.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.