CREIGHTON — Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Services are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Nick Hobbs

EWING — Services for Nick Hobbs, 47, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Ewing United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the Ewing City Cemetery. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.

CREIGHTON — Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Services are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

BOW VALLEY — Julia J. Uhing, 105, Coleridge, formerly of Bow Valley, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

WAYNE — Patricia K. “Pat” Thompson, 76, Wayne, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her farm home near Wayne. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

NELIGH — Services for Mearl A. DePeel, 95, Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

MADISON — Services for Donna J. (Patzel) Moncrief, 72, Plains, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Caitlin Bentzinger will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.

WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

