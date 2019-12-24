Kenneth Uhing

MENOMINEE — Services for Kenneth J. Uhing, 88, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Menominee. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Friday, also at the church.
He died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.