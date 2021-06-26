Kenneth Taylor

It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth W. “Wayne” Taylor announces his unexpected death on May 21, 2021, at home.
Kenneth was born Aug. 16, 1968, in Pineville, La., to the late Dorothy Taylor. He went to school in Rapides Parish, Alexandria, La.
Wayne moved to Nebraska in the 1990s. He lived in Norfolk and Lincoln. He loved to play cards and spend time with close friends and family.
A true jokester who loved to laugh. Wayne’s genuine nature and laughter will be held close to our heart and forever missed.
He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Taylor; brother Kelvin Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother and grandmother.
Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com.