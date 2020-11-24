Kenneth Smith

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Kenneth B. Smith, 77, Lincoln, will take place in the spring.
He died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2020
Kenneth B. Smith was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Bill and Margarette Smith. He married Carol Cook on Dec. 26, 1964, in Norfolk.
Survivors include Carol Cook of Lincoln; a son, Shawn (Heather Cho) Smith of Midlothian, Va.; a daughter, Holly Smith (John Gutierrez) of Lincoln; a grandson, Tristan Smith of Midlothian; a sister, Pat Costello (Rhonda) of Lincoln; brothers Bill (Ann) Smith of Bloomfield and Ron (Connie) Smith of Sioux City, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Don (Cathy) Cook of Lincoln; and sister-in-law Cathy (Dennis) Luck of Westminster, Md.
The Smith and Cook families previously lived in Norfolk.
Memorials may be given to the family for a future memorial in Ken's memory.