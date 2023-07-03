Kenneth Ring

NORFOLK — Kenneth L. Ring, 77, Orleans, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
STANTON — Services for Gladys R. Frank, 96, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023.
TILDEN — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lawrence Wright died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gerald W. Osborn, 94, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Ainsworth Congregational Church. Military honors are to be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. A double inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery for Gerald and spou…
Neligh — Services for Loris “Bud “ Jones, 87, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Neligh, are pending at Beyer-Snider Memorial Funeral home in Neligh.
HARTINGTON — Aaron Bensen, 53, Ponca, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health–St. Luke’s in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Johanna M. McClung, 102, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tilden. Burial will follow the service at the same location.