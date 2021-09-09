Kenneth Praeuner

NORFOLK — Kenneth H. Praeuner, 93, Meadow Grove, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh. No services are planned at this time.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
BASSETT — A private graveside service for Stella A. Thompson, 94, Newport, will be Monday, Sept. 13, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Memorial services for Harold Dexter, 84, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Chambers Community Center in Chambers. The Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard and the Chambe…
MADISON — Services for Raymond D. Maixner, 77, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Raymond Maixner died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home.
NIOBRARA — Services for Ambrose Red Owl, 70, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Ambrose Red Owl died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Juline M. Gall, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Juline Gall died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Elaine D. Menke, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
ELGIN — Services for Karlene R. Moser, 73, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Private graveside services for Bridget M. Crowell, 61, Jefferson City, Mo., will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate.
