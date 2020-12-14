You have permission to edit this article.
Kenneth Pollock

Kenneth Pollock

NELIGH — Services for Kenneth A. Pollock, 88, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens and Charles Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Neligh. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh will be handling the arrangements.

1932-2020

Kenneth Alfred Pollock was born on the farm on Oct. 26, 1932, in Frenchtown Township in Antelope County to David Blaine and Chloe (Snell) Pollock. Kenneth died Dec. 11, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was raised on the family farm, attending rural elementary school and graduating from Ewing High School in 1950. He boxed with the Golden Gloves when he was young.

Kenneth was baptized in 1941 and confirmed on May 14, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh and a faithful member until his death.

Kenneth worked at the Ewing Sale Barn during High School and upon graduation at his cousin’s gas station in Ewing. In April 1952, he began working for Contois Motor Company in Neligh as an auto salesman and later as auto sales manager.

Kenneth worked for Contois Motor Company for 41 years. He was a realtor and was involved in agriculture until his death. His lifelong passion was raising cattle, farming and ranching. He was a busy man, always driving here and there.

He was available to family and friends to provide guidance and advice. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of being a pilot and became a licensed private pilot and owned his own plane.

He enjoyed music and recorded many CDs from his organ and keyboard for his church and family.

On Oct. 21, 1951, he married Phyllis Faye Carlson, who died Feb. 16, 1992. Children Debra, Brenda, Blaine and Peggy were born to this union.

Following the death of Phyllis, Kenneth married Dr. Shirley Claassen in 1993. Dr. Claassen’s son, Melvin Danson, completed his high school years in their household. Other children of Shirley’s include Martha Andersen, Maria Hinkston, Paul Danson, Todd Danson and Jim Danson.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents David Pollock (1887-1972) and Chloe Grace (Snell) Pollock (1889-1994). He was preceded in death by his brothers. David Rodney Pollock and Ralph Pollock, and sister Alta (Dale) Raasch. He also was preceded in death by his first spouse, Phyllis in 1992.

Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Dr. Shirley Claassen; his children, Debra and spouse Galen Furstenau of Tilden, Brenda and spouse Charles Schmidt of Lincoln, Blaine and spouse Katerina Pollock of Canton Obwalden, Switzerland, and Peggy and spouse William McAllister of West Point. He also is survived by his sister, Alice and spouse Arthur Busshardt of Neligh.

Kenneth is survived by 14 grandchildren: Ryan (Shelly) Furstenau of Neligh, Cory (Jenny) Furstenau of Tilden, Kara (Joshua) Johnson of Gretna, Kent (Megan) Furstenau of Gretna, Korinna (Joel) Rodencal of Lincoln, Nathan (Sarah) Schmidt of Lincoln, Brendon (Amy) Schmidt of Lincoln, Jennifer (Nathan) Roberts of California, Kristina Pollock (fiancée, Nick) of California, David Pollock of California, Emily (Travis) Steinhoff of Fairbury, Faith McAllister of Texas, Mariah (Garrett) Jacobsen of Neligh, Josiah (Jacy) McAllister of Omaha; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

