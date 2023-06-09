STANTON — Services for Kenneth P. Petersen, 85, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Kenneth Petersen died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
WISNER — Services for Norris Schwartz, 98, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Caroline Baumann died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at The Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha.
TILDEN — Services for Richard G. “Rich” Mandl, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans o…
O’NEILL — Services for Lorraine G. Ernst, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Larry V. Good, 73, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Zula Salers, 56, O’Neill, formerly of Hickory, Miss., were Thursday, June 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rick Nolze officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ruth Bichlmeier died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.