Kenneth Petersen

STANTON — Services for Kenneth P. Petersen, 85, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Kenneth Petersen died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

STANTON — Services for Kenneth P. Petersen, 85, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Kenneth Petersen died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

WISNER — Services for Norris Schwartz, 98, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Caroline Baumann died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at The Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha.

TILDEN — Services for Richard G. “Rich” Mandl, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans o…

O’NEILL — Services for Lorraine G. Ernst, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NELIGH — Memorial services for Larry V. Good, 73, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

O’NEILL — Services for Zula Salers, 56, O’Neill, formerly of Hickory, Miss., were Thursday, June 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rick Nolze officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ruth Bichlmeier died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

