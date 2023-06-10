 Skip to main content
STANTON — Visitation for Kenneth P. “Ken” Petersen, 85, Stanton, will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Home for Funerals-Stanton. Burial will be at a later date with military honors in the Stanton Cemetery.

Kenneth Petersen died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

1937-2023

Ken was born Monday, Dec. 2, 1937, in Stanton to William and Lillian (Hansen) Petersen. He was baptized and confirmed at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Ken graduated from Stanton High School in 1956. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.

On Feb. 11, 1961, Ken married Virginia Simpson at the Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The couple was blessed with two children: Kelly and Tom.

Ken was a crane operator for Nucor for nearly 20 years. He enjoyed his family and hot rod cars.

Ken is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Virginia; daughter Kelly (John) Reese of Stanton; son Tom (Christi) Petersen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandsons Jarrod (Kiki) Reese and Nick Reese; great-grandchildren Zach, Max, Alex, Alek, Corah, Olivia, Isaac and Layla; sister Susie Payne of Virginia, sister-in-law Julie Petersen of Randolph; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Carolyn and Dennis.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

