Kenneth Palmer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1959-2023
Ken passed on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha surrounded by his family and friends.
Ken was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Norfolk to Duane Palmer and Beverley (Brooks) Palmer. He attended Sunset School and St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk and then transferred Battle Creek Public School, where he graduated in 1978.
Ken started at the Norfolk Regional Center for the State of Nebraska in May 1983, as a maintenance engineer, where he continued his employment until his passing. When Ken started, he worked at the power house for many years and then moved to the maintenance department.
Ken and Shelly started Ken’s Trailer Sales & Repair in 1984. Ken enjoyed building trailers from scratch during the evenings and weekends when he was not at the Norfolk Regional Center. The trailer sales continued to grow as they took on other trailer brands and expanded into truck flat beds and service work.
Ken worked very hard to build the business to provide for his family where Shelly and Bud continue to work at today.
On Sept. 21, 1979, he married Shelly Wolff at Christ Lutheran in Norfolk. They were blessed with three sons: Kenny “Bud,” Chris and Chance. They lived in Norfolk before settling on a farm north of Battle Creek.
Ken enjoyed raising cattle on the farm, cattle drives, running the skid loader and spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. Another favorite past time was watching westerns and playing cards with some of the best friends a person could have.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Shelly; sons Kenny “Bud” Palmer (Tiffany), Chris Palmer (Chelsi) and Chance Palmer (Katelyn); his six grandchildren, Tyndall, Mercedie, Wesley, Cooper, Laci and one on the way in August; his father, Duane Palmer and stepmother Carol Palmer; sister Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait; brother Kevin (Jodie) Palmer; stepsisters Tammy (Erick) Brown, Teresa (Craig) Carstens; half-sisters Tiffany Hunt, Tammy (Joe) Crooker; half-brother Travis (Jen) Suhr; and stepbrother Ward (Karen) Putnam.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Beverley Suhr; stepfather Gerry Suhr; stepmother Pearl Palmer; stepsister Victoria Sullivan; and stepbrother Todd Putnam.
Honorary pallbearers are Dean Talbott, Mike Amen, Dan Gaunt, Doug Ohlrich, Todd Coover and Dennis Droescher.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.