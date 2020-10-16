Kenneth Mlinar

STUART — Services for Kenneth J. Mlinar, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at West Holt Hospital in Atkinson.
Memorials are directed to the Stuart American Legion. Stuart Fire Department of the Stuart Knights of Columbus.