OMAHA — Memorial services for Kenneth Minarik, 71, formerly of Lynch, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S. 82nd St., in Omaha.
Kenneth Minarik passed away peacefully in Omaha on Feb. 26, 2021. He was born May 28, 1949, to the late Henry and Shirley Minarik in Lynch.
His joy in life was reading and teaching the Bible. Through his many ministries, he touched many lives. He started one of the first Christian church schools in Nebraska, Light of the World Church.
Kenneth also owned and operated his electrical company. He was a nationally recognized salesman at various companies. Throughout his life, he never stopped teaching. Kenneth was so proud of his grandkids, each and every one of them.
Kenneth enjoyed the outdoors. He had a passion for fishing with trips to Canada, South Dakota and Minnesota. He enjoyed target shooting and teaching his grandkids to shoot.
Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Linda Minarik; a daughter, Kim (Wayne Kirby) McKee; son Kifton (Kathryn) Minarik; grandchildren Dakota, Alexis, Alana, Nathan and Alyssa; great-grandchildren Chloe and Greyson; brothers Terry Minarik and Delynn Minarik; and sister Sandra Beem.