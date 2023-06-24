 Skip to main content
Kenneth Merkel

GRETNA — Services for Kenneth H. Merkel, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, in Gretna.

Kenneth Merkel died Thursday, June 22, 2023.

1942-2023

Born Dec. 30, 1942, Kenneth Merkel was preceded in death by a granddaughter and is survived by spouse Barb; his children, Mark (Janette) Brian (Jenni), Keith (Peggy), Pam (Brian) Foral and Shelly (Don) Evans; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Joyce Gentrup, Dennis (Bev), Dale (Marianne), Dean (Karen), John (Linda) Dickes and Jan (Kevin) Sivertson; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later. Condolences can be left at www.RoederMortuary.com.

Ray Hegert Jr.

Ray Hegert Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Raymond “Bunny” Frederick Hegert Jr., 88, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Michael Buss

Michael Buss

Michael A. Buss, 58, died at his home in Lincoln. Private services are to be held at a later date.

Jerry Hauf

Jerry Hauf

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry Hauf, 79, of Stanton are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Janet Renck

Janet Renck

TILDEN — Services for Janet Renck, 84, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate.

Lawrence Stuhr

Lawrence Stuhr

ALBION — Lawrence J. Stuhr, 88, Albion, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Jerry Hauf

Jerry Hauf

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry Hauf, 79, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Praeuner will officiate with burial at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Arleigh Papstein

COLUMBUS — Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Donald Hoffman

Donald Hoffman

SUTTON — Donald W. Hoffman, 80, Sutton, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson.

Frances Heermann

Frances Heermann

NORFOLK — Services for Frances C. (Bourek) Heermann, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

