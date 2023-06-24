GRETNA — Services for Kenneth H. Merkel, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, in Gretna.
Kenneth Merkel died Thursday, June 22, 2023.
1942-2023
Born Dec. 30, 1942, Kenneth Merkel was preceded in death by a granddaughter and is survived by spouse Barb; his children, Mark (Janette) Brian (Jenni), Keith (Peggy), Pam (Brian) Foral and Shelly (Don) Evans; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Joyce Gentrup, Dennis (Bev), Dale (Marianne), Dean (Karen), John (Linda) Dickes and Jan (Kevin) Sivertson; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later. Condolences can be left at www.RoederMortuary.com.