Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.

* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.

&&

Kenneth Luedke

LINCOLN —  Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.

No visitation is planned.

He died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Memorials should be directed to Sheridan Lutheran Church, Lincoln Children’s Zoo or Peoples City Mission.

1931-2020

Kenneth Raymond Luedke was born June 7, 1931, in Wisner, to Raymond and Johanna (Hass) Luedke. Ken was a graduate of Wisner High School class of 1949. He enlisted into the U. S. Air Force in March 1951 and did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and sent to Tague, South Korea, for a year. Ken was honorably discharged from the service at Ellsworth A.F.B. in Rapid City, S.D., as the rank of sergeant.

For several years Ken worked road construction following heavy equipment school in Chicago.

He married Sandra Kay Atkinson on Dec. 28, 1966, at Norfolk. They lived in Caldwell, Idaho, for a year and then returned to Norfolk, where Ken worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads, retiring in December 1996. In 2005, they relocated in Lincoln and lived on an acreage.

Ken was a member of VFW Post 5767 in Wisner since 1956, American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk from 1979 to 2011, Beemer American Legion from 1956 to 1979 and joined Bennet American Legion Post 280 in 2011 to present. He was also a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church.

Family members include his spouse, Sandra; children Jim (Pam) Luedke of Lincoln, Kay (Mark) Quinn of Centennial, Colo., and Dave (Melissa) Luedke of Pueblo, Colo.; his grandchildren, Caitlin Luedke, Colin Large, Emmersyn Quinn, Isabel and Caleb Luedke; his siblings, Willis (Suzanne) Luedke of Crete, Helen (Jack) Carter of Caldwell, Idaho, and Glenn (Judy) Luedke of Bluffton, S.C.; a brother-in-law, Leonard Wolff of Caldwell; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Luedke of Anchorage, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Duane and Lyle; and sisters Doris and Lorraine.

“Hugs from Home” or condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.

Susan Wieseler

CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.

Donna Mallette

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Graveside services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joshua Taylor

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Joshua Taylor, 46, Niobrara, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Ponka Cemetery in rural Niobrara.

Darrel Heier

WAYNE — Services for Darrel D. Heier, 82, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Wayne.

Steven Pochop Sr.

FLORENCE — Services for Steven G. Pochop Sr., 63, Florence, Ala., formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, were Tuesday at the Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Burial was in Greenview Memorial Park.

Tom Tiefenthaler

BUTTE — Private services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the parish cemetery in Butte.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

