Kenneth Luedke

LINCOLN — Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.
No visitation is planned.
He died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Memorials should be directed to Sheridan Lutheran Church, Lincoln Children’s Zoo or Peoples City Mission.
1931-2020
Kenneth Raymond Luedke was born June 7, 1931, in Wisner, to Raymond and Johanna (Hass) Luedke. Ken was a graduate of Wisner High School class of 1949. He enlisted into the U. S. Air Force in March 1951 and did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and sent to Tague, South Korea, for a year. Ken was honorably discharged from the service at Ellsworth A.F.B. in Rapid City, S.D., as the rank of sergeant.
For several years Ken worked road construction following heavy equipment school in Chicago.
He married Sandra Kay Atkinson on Dec. 28, 1966, at Norfolk. They lived in Caldwell, Idaho, for a year and then returned to Norfolk, where Ken worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads, retiring in December 1996. In 2005, they relocated in Lincoln and lived on an acreage.
Ken was a member of V.F.W. Post 5767 in Wisner since 1956, American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk from 1979 to 2011, Beemer American Legion from 1956 to 1979 and joined Bennet American Legion Post 280 in 2011 to present. He was also a member of Sheridan Lutheran church.
Family members include his spouse, Sandra; children Jim (Pam) Luedke of Lincoln, Kay (Mark) Quinn of Centennial, Colo., and Dave (Melissa) Luedke of Pueblo, Colo.; his grandchildren, Caitlin Luedke, Colin Large, Emmersyn Quinn, Isabel and Caleb Luedke; his siblings, Willis (Suzanne) Luedke of Crete, Helen (Jack) Carter of Caldwell, Idaho, and Glenn (Judy) Luedke of Bluffton, S.C.; a brother-in-law, Leonard Wolff of Caldwell; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Luedke of Anchorage, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Duane and Lyle; and sisters Doris and Lorraine.
“Hugs from Home” or condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.