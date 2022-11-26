 Skip to main content
Kenneth Lockman

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.

Kenneth Lockman died on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

NORFOLK — Private services for Tony P. Rath, 57, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.

WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, of Winside, formerly of Wayne, will be on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements. Bu…

HARTINGTON — Services for Phylis Mathiason, 81, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for Rick L. Reed, 65, Winside, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Rick Reed died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

STANTON — Memorial services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stanton City Cemetery in rural Stanton. Military rites will be performed by Stanton Veterans of…

