CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Kenneth Lockman died on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.