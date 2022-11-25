CROFTON — Services for Kenneth C. Lockman, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Kenneth Lockman died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the ch…
AINSWORTH — Services for Major (Ret.) Claude L. Reyman, 88, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.
STANTON — Services for Anna M. Goeken, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Anna Goeken died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
ATKINSON — Services for Jack O’Connell, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter and Deacon MJ Kersenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Atkinson A…