 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Lockman

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth C. Lockman, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Kenneth Lockman died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

In other news

Kenneth Lockman

Kenneth Lockman

CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the ch…

Claude Reyman

Claude Reyman

AINSWORTH — Services for Major (Ret.) Claude L. Reyman, 88, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.

Kathleen Welsh

Kathleen Welsh

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen M. “Kathy” Parachini Welsh, 84, Coffeyville, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel.

Anna Goeken

Anna Goeken

STANTON — Services for Anna M. Goeken, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Anna Goeken died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tony Rath

Tony Rath

NORFOLK — Private services for Tony P. Rath, 57, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Lois Miller

Lois Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Todd Papstein

Todd Papstein

NORFOLK — Services for Todd G. Papstein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Wonnacott will officiate.

James Wagner

James Wagner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date. James Wagner died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell

ATKINSON — Services for Jack O’Connell, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter and Deacon MJ Kersenbrock will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Atkinson A…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara