NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday at the church in Newman Grove.
Kenneth Lee died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.