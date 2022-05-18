 Skip to main content
Kenneth Lee

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday at the church in Newman Grove.

Kenneth Lee died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Lee

Tara Lantz

WISNER — Services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Tara Lantz died Saturday, May 14, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Wisner.

Thomas Collin

Thomas Collin

AINSWORTH — Services for Thomas E. Collin, 81, Long Pine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine. Military rites will be by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Lucille Kresha

Lucille Kresha

COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Ardyth Molacek

Ardyth Molacek

HOWELLS — Services for Ardyth Molacek, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Tara Lantz

Tara Lantz

OAKLAND — Private graveside services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Oakland. A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Wisner City Auditorium.

Betty Ketelsen

Betty Ketelsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Ryan Keogh

Ryan Keogh

O’NEILL — Services for Ryan Keogh, 43, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Jacqueline Carstens

Jacqueline Carstens

MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Leo Hegr

Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

